Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 2 January

The index is currently trading within a range between 23,600 and 23,900. Technical support is positioned around the 50-week moving average, which lies in 23,600–23,400 range. Given the current market conditions, a potential upside rebound cannot be ruled out, which could drive the index toward 23,900, with the possibility of further gains toward 24,200 in the near term. However, a sustained decline below 23,600 could pave the way for additional downside risk, targeting 23,400, followed by 23,200.