Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 3 January

How Nifty Bank performed

Nifty Bank opened on a positive note and traded in a volatile manner in the first hour. Later, the index saw buying interest at lower levels, which helped it to close on a higher note. The index formed a bullish candle with a higher-high and higher-low price structure on the daily chart. It opened at 50,084.95, traded within 51,672.75–50,992.80, and closed at 51,605.55 after gaining 555 points or 1.07%.