Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 6 January
Summary
- Here are the two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for Monday, 6 January.
Nifty50 on 3 January
Nifty50, closed 184 points lower on Friday, snapping its two-day winning streak to close marginally above 24,000. It started the session on a muted note, taking cues from global markets, and continued to see profit booking in IT, pharma, and BFSI stocks. As a result, Nifty formed a Marubozu candlestick and failed to cross above Thursday’s high. A Marubozu candlestick signals robust market sentiment, either bullish or bearish.