Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 6 January

How Nifty Bank performed

Nifty Bank opened on a negative note on Friday and traded in a volatile manner for an hour before closing in negative territory. The index formed a bearish candle with a lower-high and lower-low price structure on the daily chart. On the weekly chart, the index formed a doji candle stick and lost around 322.50 points (-0.63%) over the week. It opened at 51,567.15, traded within 51,671.60–50,904.35, and closed at 50,969.60 after losing 616.75 points (-1.20%) on Friday.