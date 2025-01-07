Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 7 January
Summary
- Here are the two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for Tuesday, 7 January.
Nifty 50 on 6 January
Nifty 50, India’s benchmark index, closed 375 points lower on Monday, marking its second consecutive session of decline to end slightly above 23,600. Weighed down by global market cues, the index opened on a muted note, traded lower throughout the day, and closed near its session low. This price action formed a bearish candle on the daily chart, characterized by a lower-low and lower-high structure.