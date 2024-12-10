Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 10 December
Summary
- Here are two stocks to buy as recommended by MarketSmith India for Tuesday, 10 December.
Nifty 50 on 9 December
The Nifty 50, India’s benchmark stock market index, is consolidating around its 100-day moving average (DMA) and traded within a narrow range for the second consecutive day on Monday. The index closed 0.24% lower in a lacklustre session on Monday, 9 December, forming a “doji" candle with a lower-high and lower-low price structure—indicating indecision between buyers and sellers. It continued to oscillate in the 24,580–24,705 range, ultimately settling 59 points lower at 24,619. The advance-decline ratio remained balanced at 1:1.