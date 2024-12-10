Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 10 December

At this stage, the Nifty Bank index faces strong resistance at 53,900–54,000. A decisive breakout above this level could propel the index toward 54,500 in the near term. Sustained trading above 54,500 may further accelerate momentum, potentially driving the index into uncharted territory with targets around 57,000 in the coming weeks. However, failure to surpass and hold above the resistance zone could lead to choppy and range-bound trading.