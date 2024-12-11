Markets
Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 11 December
Summary
- Here are two stocks to buy as recommended by MarketSmith India for Wednesday, 11 December.
Nifty 50 on 10 December
Nifty 50, the benchmark index of the Indian stock market, remained in consolidation mode for the third consecutive day, trading within a narrow range around its 50-day and 100-day moving averages (DMA).
