Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 13 December
Summary
- Here are two stocks to buy as recommended by MarketSmith India for Friday, 12 December.
Nifty 50 on 12 December
The Nifty 50, India’s benchmark stock index, remained in consolidation mode around its 50- and 100-day moving averages (DMA). On Thursday, the index closed 0.38% lower, weighed down by weakness in FMCG, auto, and energy stocks. This decline resulted in the formation of a bearish candle with a lower-high and lower-low price structure on the daily chart.