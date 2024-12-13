Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 13 December

The current trend reflects a sideways sentiment in the market, with the Nifty 50 facing strong resistance around its 100-day moving average (DMA) at approximately 24,700. Fresh bullish positions should only be considered if the index decisively crosses and sustains above this level. A sustained breakout above 24,700 could pave the way for an upside toward 25,000–25,200. However, failure to breach this resistance may lead to increased volatility in the near term.