Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 16 December
Summary
- Here are two stocks to buy as recommended by MarketSmith India for Monday, 16 December.
Nifty 50 on 13 December
The Nifty 50, India’s benchmark index, saw volatile trading on 13 December as it retested its breakout level—the downward-sloping trendline connecting the highs of 6 November and 27 November. Following a subdued opening, the index tumbled sharply to an intraday low of 24,180 during the first half of the session.