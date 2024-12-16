Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 16 December

The index is currently trading sideways with a positive bias, exhibiting volatility as it approaches a key resistance zone at 53,700–53,900. This level serves as a significant hurdle; surpassing it could pave the way for an advance toward 54,500 in the near term. Sustained trading above 54,500 may trigger strong momentum, potentially driving the index into uncharted territory, with a target of 57,000 in the coming weeks.