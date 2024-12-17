Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 17 December
Summary
- Here are two stocks to buy as recommended by MarketSmith India for Tuesday, 17 December.
Nifty50 on 16 December
Nifty50 opened on a flat to negative note on Monday, traded negatively in the range of 24,781–24,601, and closed at 24,668. Market action during the day formed an ‘inside range small bearish candle’ on the daily chart. Metal, IT, FMCG, and energy dragged market sentiment and lost 0.5–1%. On the positive side, realty and pharma stocks outperformed, while the financial sector traded flat. The advance-decline ratio was neutral, and settled around 1:1.