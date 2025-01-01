Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 1 January

The index is hovering below its 200-DMA and traded in the range of 23,600–23,900 on Tuesday. Strong technical support is placed around the 50-week moving average on the weekly chart around 23,600-23,400. The prevailing market trend indicates that a sustainable decline below 23,600 could open a fresh downside window toward 23,400, followed by 24,200. Conversely, the index faces significant resistance near 23,900, and a decisive breakout above this level could drive it toward 24,200 in the coming days.