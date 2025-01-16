Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 16 January
- Here are the two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for Thursday, 16 January.
Nifty 50 on 15 January
On Wednesday, Nifty 50, India's benchmark index, ended the session nearly flat in a lacklustre trading day ahead of the US CPI data release. The index opened at 23,250.45 and traded within a narrow range of 23,146–23,293 before closing slightly lower at 23,213. This performance resulted in the formation of a doji candle, reflecting a tug-of-war between buyers and sellers.