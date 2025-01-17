Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 17 January
- Here are the two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for Friday, 17 January.
Nifty 50 on 16 January
India’s benchmark Nifty 50 index closed higher at 23,311.80, driven by positive global market sentiment. The session opened with a gap-up at 23,377.25 and stayed within the 23,272–23,391 range before settling near its opening levels. The index formed a bullish candlestick pattern, reflecting a higher-high and higher-low price structure.