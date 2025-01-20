Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 20 January

Nifty50 on 17 January

India's benchmark index Nifty50 closed below the 50-WMA and formed another bearish candle on last week's chart. Taking cues from the global and domestic markets, the index started the session with a gap-down opening at 23,277 and continued to trade in negative trajectory, closing at 23,203.20. It lost gains from the last three days and formed a bearish candle with a lower-high and lower-low price structure. On the sectoral front, IT and banking sectors were the biggest losers, which dented the market sentiment on Friday, while Reliance was the biggest gainer. The advance-decline ratio was almost flat and settled around 1:1.