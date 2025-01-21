Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 21 January

Nifty 50 on 20 January

The Nifty 50, India's benchmark index, opened with a positive gap-up, taking cues from the global markets and Q3 numbers of Kotak Bank and Wipro. Later, it traded in a volatile manner. However, it has protected its Friday’s low. The index opened at 23,290, traded within the range-bound zone of 23,390–23,170, and closed at 23,345. The market action during the day formed a bullish candle, with a lower wick indicating buying support at lower levels. On the sectoral front, banking, financials, metal, and energy sectors were the top gainers, while FMCG and auto declined the most. The advance-decline ratio was inclined toward advancers and settled around 2:1.