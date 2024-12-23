Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 23 December

According to O’Neil’s methodology of market direction, the index downgraded to an “uptrend under pressure" as Nifty breached its 100-DMA on Thursday. However, the index escaped a “distribution day" in today’s trading session as volume was lower than previous days, and the total distribution day count remains at three. A distribution day occurs when the benchmark index or a major sectoral index fell 0.2% or more on higher volume than the previous day.