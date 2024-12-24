Nifty 50 on 23 December Nifty 50, the benchmark index of the Indian stock market, found support near its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) and opened Monday on a strong note with a 150-point gap-up. It maintained a positive trajectory throughout the session, reaching an intraday high of 23,869 before closing slightly lower at 23,753. The day's market action formed an ‘inside range doji candle’ on the daily timeframe chart, signalling indecision.

Sectoral performance was broadly positive, with all indices closing higher except Nifty Auto, which dipped 0.14%. Leading the gains were Nifty Realty, Bank Nifty, FMCG, Metal, and Energy, which closed within a range of 0.70–1.50%. However, the advance-decline ratio leaned in favour of decliners, settling at approximately 2:3.

Technically, the index found support near its 200-day EMA and bounced back on Monday, but it remains vulnerable. The momentum indicator, the 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI), is positioned around 38–39 on the daily charts, along with a negative moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) crossover.

According to O'Neil's methodology of market direction, the market is currently in a "Rally Attempt." This phase begins on the third day when the index closes higher off the most recent bottom after being in a Correction (or Downtrend).

While overall market sentiment remains bearish, a short-term bounce-back rally towards 24,000–24,200 levels is possible. However, if the index sustains a fall below its 200-day EMA, it could trigger a fresh downside move, potentially targeting 23,200 in the coming days.

Nifty Bank performance Nifty Bank opened with a gap-up on Monday and remained in positive territory throughout the session. The index formed a bullish candle, rebounding near its 200-day moving average (DMA). The index had opened at 51,044.40, traded within a range of 51,417.35–51,030.40, and closed higher at 51,317.60.

The technical indicator, RSI, has slightly moved upward and is currently placed around 41, along with a negative crossover on moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) on the daily chart.

According to O’Neil’s methodology of market direction, the index is in an “Uptrend Under Pressure”. Currently, the total distribution day count remains at three. A distribution day occurs when the benchmark index or a major sectoral index falls 0.2% or more on higher volume than the previous day.

Currently, the bounce-back to 52,000 cannot be denied. However, at the same time, investors need to be cautious and keep a vigilant watch on the 200-DMA, which is placed near 50,500, as breaching this level might open a fresh downside window.

Two stocks to buy, recommended by MarketSmith India: ● Avanti Feeds Ltd: Current market price ₹ 655.60 | Buy at ₹ 640–660 | Profit goal ₹770 | Stop loss ₹ 578 | Timeframe 2–3 Months

● Aster DM Health Care: Current market price ₹ 503.85 | Buy at ₹ 490–505 | Profit goal ₹460 | Stop loss ₹ 650 | Timeframe 3–4 Months