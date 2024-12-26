Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 26 December
Summary
- Here are the two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for Thursday, 26 December.
Nifty 50 on 24 December
The Nifty 50, the benchmark index of the Indian stock market, hovered around its 200-exponential moving average (EMA) and formed an “inside range doji candle" on Tuesday, 24 December. The index opened at 23,769, traded within a range of 23,867–23,709, and closed at 23,728, marking a loss of 0.11% from its previous close.