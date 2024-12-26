Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 26 December

The Nifty 50, the benchmark index of the Indian stock market, hovered around its 200-exponential moving average (EMA) and formed an “inside range doji candle" on Tuesday, 24 December. The index opened at 23,769, traded within a range of 23,867–23,709, and closed at 23,728, marking a loss of 0.11% from its previous close.

On the sectoral front, the Auto and FMCG indices registered gains of 0.57% and 0.54%, respectively, while the Metal, IT, Realty, and Energy sectors lost between 0.1% and 0.50%. The advance-decline ratio remained nearly flat at around 1:1.

Technically, the index has been hovering around its 200-EMA for the past two trading sessions. The momentum indicator, the 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI), shows a negative bias and has flattened around the 38 level on the daily chart. This is accompanied by a negative moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) crossover.

According to the O'Neil methodology of market direction, the current market status is in a “Rally Attempt." A Rally Attempt begins on the third day after the index closes higher off the most recent bottom, following a period of correction or downtrend.

The overall market sentiment remains negative, with the index trading in a tight range of 23,600–23,900. A breakout in either direction could determine the next trend. On the upside, a move above 23,900 could push the index toward the 24,000–24,200 range. On the downside, a decline below 23,600 may trigger fresh downward movement.

The index’s performance in the coming sessions will depend on whether it can decisively break out of this range.

Nifty Bank performance

The Bank Nifty index saw a gap-up opening on muted notes on Tuesday and traded sideways throughout the session. The day's market action formed a “red doji" candle, with the index hovering between its 100-DMA and 200-DMA over the past few days. It opened at 51,314.95, traded within a range of 51,382.10–51,137.50, and closed at 51,233, marking a loss of 0.16%.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been moving sideways, currently positioned around 41, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains in negative territory on the daily chart.

According to the O’Neil methodology of market direction, the index is in an “Uptrend Under Pressure". Currently the total distribution day count remains at three. A distribution day means a day when the benchmark index or a major sectoral index fell 0.2% or more on higher volume than the previous day.

At this stage, the index is fluctuating between the 200-DMA and the 100-DMA, indicating sideways movement. Immediate resistance is positioned in the range of 51,700–51,900, while support is placed at 50,400–50,300.

Stocks to buy, recommended by MarketSmith India:

● Krishna Institute Of Medical Sciences: Current market price ₹ 599 | Buy at ₹ 585–605 | Profit goal ₹692 | Stop loss ₹ 565 | Timeframe: 2–3 Months

● Granules India Ltd: Current market price ₹ 596.85 | Buy at ₹ 580–600 | Profit goal ₹675 | Stop loss ₹ 557 | Timeframe 2–3 Months

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.