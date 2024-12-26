Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 26 December

Nifty Bank performance

The Bank Nifty index saw a gap-up opening on muted notes on Tuesday and traded sideways throughout the session. The day's market action formed a “red doji" candle, with the index hovering between its 100-DMA and 200-DMA over the past few days. It opened at 51,314.95, traded within a range of 51,382.10–51,137.50, and closed at 51,233, marking a loss of 0.16%.