Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 27 December

Nifty50 on 26 December

Nifty50 has been hovering below its 200-day simple moving average (SMA/DMA), which is currently around 23,850, for the past four trading sessions and has faced strong resistance around it. Market action on Thursday formed another doji candle in a row below the 200-DMA. The index opened at 23,775, remained in the range of 23,855-23,653, and closed at 23,750 with a marginal gain of 0.10%.