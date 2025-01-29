Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for today - 29 January
Summary
- Here are the two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for Wednesday, 29 January
Nifty50 on 28 January
Nifty50, India's benchmark index, snapped its two-day losing streak and closed 128 points higher at 22,957.25 on Tuesday. The index started the session with a gap-up opening at 22,960.45 and continued to gain intraday, taking cues from the RBI’s action to inject liquidity into the banking system. However, the index settled at 22,957.25. The Nifty formed a high wave doji candle with a higher-high and higher-low price structure on the daily chart. Rate-sensitive indices such as banks, financials, real estate, and the auto sector gained. Conversely, pharma, IT, FMCG, and metals sectors ended lower. The advance-decline ratio is inclined toward decliners as the ratio stands at 1:2.