Nifty IT (41,406.55)

The index was the biggest loser on Monday, declining around 2.32% and forming a “shaved head" bearish candle on the daily chart. This index formed a lower peak on the daily chart and closed with a negative bias. However, it managed to hold above its 100-DMA, which is currently placed around 40,900. Hence, this level may act as crucial support in the coming trading session(s).