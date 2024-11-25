Nifty Bank - 51,135.40

This major sector posted a weekly gain of approximately 1.9%, forming a bullish candle on the weekly chart with a lower high and lower low price structure. Friday's session was quite impressive, as the index opened with a gap-up and remained positive throughout the day, forming a bullish candle following a hammer candle on Thursday. Additionally, the index retested the 21-DMA, i.e., 51,291 and closed near that level. The momentum indicator RSI has turned upward, indicating improved sentiment, although the MACD continues to trend with a negative crossover on the daily chart. A multi-timeframe chart analysis suggests that the ongoing trend is likely to persist, with the index showing potential to advance toward 51,700 followed by 52,200 in coming days.