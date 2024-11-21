Nifty50 - 23,518.50

The benchmark index, Nifty50, took support around its 50-week moving average, which is around 23,300, and witnessed a strong bounce-back move in Tuesday’s trading session. The index opened with a gap-up and advanced to 23,780.65. However, it witnessed profit booking at higher levels and erased all its intraday gains after 2 pm, due to a sharp fall in Reliance Industries, L&T, and Nifty Metal. The benchmark index recorded a day’s low of 23,477 and closed near 23,518.50.