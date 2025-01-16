Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today—16 January
Summary
- Here are three stocks to buy as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Thursday, 16 January.
Nifty 50 on 15 January: Market Recap
On 15 January, the market continued to struggle, despite being in a heavily oversold position. Recent upticks are viewed as technical recoveries rather than a true shift in fundamentals. Earnings for Q3 are projected to be lacklustre, weaker than the prior quarter, which further fuels the bearish sentiment. Regarding Foreign institutional investor (FII) activity, there is a persistent trend of outflows as FIIs focus on liquidity generation despite significant corrections in large-cap and PSU stocks. This selling pressure is expected to persist until uncertainties diminish, potentially leading to additional market declines.