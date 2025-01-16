Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Five stocks to buy and sell today — 16 January

Five stocks to buy and sell today — 16 January

Livemint

  • Here's a list of buy/sell recommendations for today from two analysts: Raja Venkatraman and MarketSmith India.

Stocks to buy and sell on 16 January as recommended by market analysts.
Gift this article

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

• Muthoot Finance Ltd: Buy 2,190; Stop 2,150; Target 2,300

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

• Muthoot Finance Ltd: Buy 2,190; Stop 2,150; Target 2,300

After a sharp rise seen in GOLD, the associated gold financing stocks have been faring quite steadily. The rise of prices of this counter has been quite steady and the recent market correction did not take much sheen from the prices. Post the sharp sell-off that we observed the prices have reached important supports and are seen steadily heading higher. As buying interest emerged once again, consider going long.

After a sharp rise seen in GOLD, the associated gold financing stocks have been faring quite steadily. The rise of prices of this counter has been quite steady and the recent market correction did not take much sheen from the prices. Post the sharp sell-off that we observed the prices have reached important supports and are seen steadily heading higher. As buying interest emerged once again, consider going long.

Also Read: 10 defence stocks poised for explosive growth in India’s year of reforms

• Universal Cables Ltd: Buy above 751; Stop 733; Target 781

This counter after a sharp run is seen finding some steady support at the KS line highlighting the possibility of a revival. Some help from the momentum too has added some colour to the bias. The rebound from lower levels highlights the possibility of resumption of the bullish bias. With the surge moving above value resistance around 380, we can look at more upside in the next few days.

Also Read: Top 5 high return stocks to watch out for in 2025

DLF Ltd: Buy above 735; Stop 720; Target 770

This real estate counter after long phase of decline shows the buying interest emerge from lower levels. With the buying interest gaining significant momentum in the last session, we can witness some profit booking as the trends have begun showing signs of reversal. Also, the recent profit booking has brought down the RSI to a pullback mode and is now seeing reviving.

Stocks to buy, recommended by MarketSmith India:

South Indian Bank Ltd: Current market price 26.03 | Buy range 25.50–26.25 | Profit goal 31 | Stop loss 24.50 | Timeframe 1–2 Months

Also Read: These five beaten-down stocks could be massive winners in 2025

eMudhra Ltd: Current market price 923.35 | Buy range 890–930 | Profit goal 1,040 | Stop loss 865 | Timeframe 3–4 Months

About the analysts: Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. MarketSmith India is a stock research platform.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.