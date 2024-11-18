Nifty Bank

Nifty Bank has corrected around 8.3% from its all-time high which was registered at 54,467.35 on 26 September, 2024. Since eight weeks, the index has been in the correction phase with negative bias. Currently, the index is trending 1% above its 200 DMA, and placed around 49,687 which could be retested on any day. While 200-DMA may act as a critical support for Bank Nifty in today's trading session.