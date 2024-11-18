Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stocks to buy: Three stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for Monday -18 November

Stocks to buy: Three stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for Monday -18 November

Livemint

  • Here are the three stocks to buy as recommended by MarketSmith India for Monday, 18 November

The Nifty50 index closed at 23,532.70 on Thursday, 0.11% lower compared to the previous close. (Image: Pixabay)
Gift this article

The Indian stock market fell for the sixth successive session on Thursday, 14 November, due to weak global trends, a rise in the dollar index, a weakening rupee, and a sell-off from foreign investors. The Nifty50 index closed at 23,532.70 on Thursday, 0.11% lower than the previous close.

The index formed a bearish candle on a weekly timeframe chart with lower high lower and low price structure. Furthermore, on the daily timeframe chart, it has marginally closed below 200-day moving average (200-DMA) and formed a “doji" candlestick pattern, which indicates uncertainty among buyers and sellers.

Nifty50 outlook

The Nifty50 has corrected sharply in the past few weeks and is currently trading near its 200-DMA which may act as a key support area. Hence, 200-DMA, i.e. around 23,550, is a critical level watch in today’s trading session as any pullback in the index may help to bounce back towards 24,000, followed by 24,500 in coming days.

On the flipside, sustainable trading below 200-DMA may open a fresh downside window towards 23,000-22,800 levels.

Also Read: Rising put option sales reflect market fears as supply of shares exceed demand

Nifty Bank

Nifty Bank has corrected around 8.3% from its all-time high which was registered at 54,467.35 on 26 September, 2024. Since eight weeks, the index has been in the correction phase with negative bias. Currently, the index is trending 1% above its 200 DMA, and placed around 49,687 which could be retested on any day. While 200-DMA may act as a critical support for Bank Nifty in today's trading session.

Also Read: An unlikely trio that has captivated retail investors

Three stocks to buy today:

  • Hikal Ltd: Current market price 403.75 | Buy at 395-405 | Profit goal 475 | Stop loss 365 | Timeframe 2-3 months
  • Shilpa Medicare Ltd: Current market price 873.25 | Buy at 860-875 | Profit goal 1,040 | Stop loss 808 | Timeframe 2-3 months
  • Azad Engineering Ltd: Current market price 1,579.05 | Buy at 1,550-1,580 | Profit goal 1890 | Stop loss 1,427 | Timeframe 1-2 months

Related Read: Three outperforming stocks to consider when the market reverses

