Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 3 January
Summary
- Here are three stocks to buy as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Friday, 3 January.
Nifty 50 on 2 January: Recap
On 2 January, the Indian stock markets saw significant gains, with key indices climbing by more than 1.5% each. The Sensex surged over 1,400 points, while the Nifty 50 broke the critical 23,950 threshold, surpassing the 200-day moving average (200-DMA). This boost was fueled by positive activity in banking and IT sectors, anticipation of strong quarterly earnings, and a supportive technical landscape. Positive factors like better GST collection hinted at a potential emergence of encouraging Q3 numbers.