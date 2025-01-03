Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 3 January

Indian stock markets: Way forward

In the last article, we had said, “…short covering action that may follow based on global cues could help the market rise rapidly. “ As anticipated, the strong thrust seen yesterday pushed the markets higher towards an encouraging closing. We have been highlighting the possibility of a restrained move. Yesterday, the strong revival from the lower levels gave hopes for the bullish cause. Considering the nature of the market, we need to keep booking profits as the trends remain unclear. Option data hints that we need to concentrate on 24000 level that has been reclaimed once again. With the surpassing of 24200, we can now revise the stop to 24800 going into the next trading session. With the last trading day of the week, we may experience some profit booking.