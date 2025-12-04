Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 4 December

Indian equity indices ended flat on Wednesday after a volatile session. The Sensex closed at 85,106.81, down 31.46 points or 0.04%, while the Nifty finished at 25,986.00, down 46.20 points or 0.18%. Market breadth was negative, with about 1,436 gainers, 2,553 losers and 144 unchanged.

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

APLAPOLLO (Cmp ₹1752.10)

APLAPOLLO: Buy above ₹1755, stop ₹1720 target ₹1850 (Multiday)

Why it’s recommended: APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. is a leading Indian manufacturer of structural steel tubes and other branded steel products. Founded in 1986, the company is headquartered in Delhi NCR and is the largest producer of structural steel tubes in India. After some recent reaction and dip down into the Kumo cloud region a strong run in metal sector has generated buying interest. While momentum did take a breather the metal sector is back in action and this stock is showing some strong moves. Consider going long.

Key metrics: P/E: 105.86, 52-week high: ₹ 1936, Volume: 422.10K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 1700, resistance at ₹ 1900.

Risk factors: Raw material price volatility, working capital management, and potential project delays in its capital expansion plans.

Buy : above ₹ 1755.

Stop loss: ₹ 1720.

Target price: ₹ 1850 in 2 months.

MPHASIS (Cmp ₹2861)

MPHASIS: Buy above ₹2865, stop ₹2835 target ₹2910 (Intraday)

Why it’s recommended: Mphasis Ltd. is a global information technology (IT) solutions provider based in Bengaluru, India, that specializes in cloud and cognitive services to help businesses transform and modernize. With NiftyIT showing strength, we can observe that the rise in this counter after the consolidation has broken above the cloud. Also, the RSI is seeing some upward charge that can help the trends sustain and move ahead.

Key metrics: P/E: 37.93, 52-week high: ₹ 3237.95, volume: 474.60K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 2700, resistance at ₹ 2950.

Risk factors: Data breaches and cyberattacks, changes in immigration laws, and economic uncertainties in its key markets, such as interest rate hikes and market slowdowns.

Buy: above ₹ 2865.

Stop loss: ₹ 2835.

Target price: ₹ 2910.

AMBUJACEM (Cmp ₹539.60)

AMBUJACEM: Sell below ₹539, stop ₹545 target ₹529 (Intraday)

Why it’s recommended: Ambuja Cements Ltd. is a leading Indian cement company and a subsidiary of the Adani Group, they sell cement and related products like ready-mix concrete, with a focus on sustainable and innovative building solutions. This counter has been getting ready for some upward drive after some sharp decline. The recovery seen supported by some volumes is generating some momentum to the upside. The RSI is seen slowly inching higher as we can see the buying interest stepping in on the intraday timeframe. Go long.

Key metrics: P/E: 74.46, 52-week low: ₹ 455 Volume: 2.88M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 525, resistance at ₹ 557.

Risk factors: Cyclical and operational risks inherent in the cement industry, such as input cost volatility, intense competition, and regulatory changes.

Sell : below ₹ 539.

Stop loss: ₹ 545.

Target price: ₹ 529.

Stock Market Recap

Indian equity indices ended flat after a volatile session on 3 December 2025, as mixed sectoral action offset each other. The Sensex closed at 85,106.81, down 31.46 points (0.04%), while the Nifty finished at 25,986.00, down 46.20 points (0.18%). Market breadth was negative, with about 1,436 gainers, 2,553 losers and 144 unchanged. The BSE Midcap index fell around 1% and the Smallcap index declined roughly 0.4–0.5%.

On the sector front, IT, media, private banks and telecom outperformed, rising 0.2–0.6%, while PSU banks plunged about 3% and oil & gas, metal, power, capital goods and consumer durables slipped 0.5–1.5%. Among Nifty names, Max Healthcare, Shriram Finance, Bharat Electronics, Interglobe Aviation and Tata Consumer were notable laggards, while Wipro, Hindalco, TCS, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank led the gains.

Outlook for Trading

We had opined at the market trends remaining muted and the selling pressure at higher levels did emerge to drag the market lower. Baring IT sector that saw some positive traction the overall trends remained largely to the downside. As With the consolidation in progress and the trends remaining unclear, we can expect the rise to remain limited.

We had mentioned yesterday that; we need to see Nifty move above 25900 which is the immediate support as per the Open Interest data. This level came to the assistance as we can note that despite the intensity of the bearishness the index did not If we witness a 30-minute range breakout on Wednesday we can consider to trade on either side as the trends still remain tentative where we expect some resistances to kick in.

The charts shown below are clearly demonstrating that the overall sentiment remains confused. With the Max Pain at 26000 we can definitely note the challenge the market is facing at the moment. The commencement of RBI policy under the backdrop of the sharp weakening of the USDINR has added more pressure to the overall market sentiment. As market gets selective in the movement, we are having to deal with sector rotation that will continue to experience this movement. One can look at initiating long with 25900 as a strop with a potential from some upside towards the recent highs.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.