Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 4 December

The charts shown below are clearly demonstrating that the overall sentiment remains confused. With the Max Pain at 26000 we can definitely note the challenge the market is facing at the moment. The commencement of RBI policy under the backdrop of the sharp weakening of the USDINR has added more pressure to the overall market sentiment. As market gets selective in the movement, we are having to deal with sector rotation that will continue to experience this movement. One can look at initiating long with 25900 as a strop with a potential from some upside towards the recent highs.