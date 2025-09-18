Stock recommendations for 18 September from MarketSmith India

Indian equities closed higher on Wednesday, with Nifty 50 adding 91 points or 0.36%) to settle at 25,330 and Sensex advancing more than 300 points to end above 82,600. Market sentiment was buoyed by optimism around progress in India–US trade discussions and rising expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut, which supported risk appetite globally.

Gains were led by IT, Banking, and Auto stocks, while defensives such as FMCG and Pharma lagged. Market breadth remained constructive, with more stocks advancing than declining, reflecting a reasonably broad-based rally across sectors.

MarketSmith India's Best Stock Recommendations for the Day

Buy: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.(current price: ₹ 4,890)

Why it’s recommended: Strong order book & visibility, technological capabilities, government support, monopoly position

Key metrics: P/E: 64.26, 52-week high: ₹ 1,456.50, volume: ₹ 54.88 crore

Technical analysis : Reclaimed its 100-DMA on above average volume

Risk factors : Dependence on government orders, import dependence for components, geopolitical & policy risks

Buy: ₹ 4,860–4,950

Target price: ₹ 5,550 in two to three months

5,550 in two to three months Stop loss: ₹ 4,590

Buy: Hyundai Motor India Limited (current price: ₹ 2,650)

Why it’s recommended : SUV & premium feature momentum, capacity expansion & export role signs 3-year wage settlement pact with union

Key metrics: P/E: 38.32; 52-week high: ₹ 2,660; volume: ₹ 266.30 crore

Technical analysis: horizontal trendline breakout

Risk factors: Input cost volatility & supply chain concentration, EV & regulatory transition challenges

Buy at: ₹ 2,625–2,660

Target price: ₹ 2,990 in two to three months

2,990 in two to three months Stop loss: ₹ 2,490

Nifty 50 recap

The Indian markets ended the session on a positive note, with Nifty 50 closing at 25,330.25, a gain of 0.36%, or 91.15 points. Additionally, Sensex mirrored this upbeat sentiment, advancing 255 points to settle at 83,500. The session was marked by a broad-based rally, as reflected by a healthy advance-decline ratio favoring advances, with more than 1,300 stocks advancing against 700 declining on the NSE. Sectoral performance was mixed but largely positive. Key outperformers were Nifty Realty and Auto, which saw significant gains. Banking and Financial Services also contributed to the upward move. On the other hand, the FMCG and Pharma sectors witnessed some profit booking and ended the day in the red.

MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. It offers tools and resources to help investors make informed decisions based on the CAN SLIM methodology, founded by legendary investor William J. O'Neil. You can access a 10-day free trial by registering on its website.

Trade name: William O’Neil India Pvt. Ltd.

Sebi Registration No.: INH000015543

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.