On Friday the Nifty opened with a gap up, but quickly began to slip and ended the day lower. In the daily charts, we notice the Nifty spot has tested the swing low of 22,800 for the third time in the past month. The Nifty’s ability to hold on to higher levels has been weakening. The change in trends could cause the lower boundary to be tested this week.

Outlook for trading

After an encouraging start to February, Nifty and Bank Nifty quickly gave up all their gains. While the market continues to revive from lower levels, it peters out at higher levels, resulting in volatility. High-beta stocks continue to attract the buying interest at lower levels but retail participation is wearing off. Mid and small caps continue to see a wave of profit-booking and panic selling as the market fails to move higher.

The weekly charts clearly indicate sustained selling pressure. Now the MA Bands have halted the rally, as in January, and the fall has once again resumed over the past few days. This is definitely something to take note of. The constant selling pressure has been triggered by weak global cues. As head into a curtailed expiry week, we could see selling pressure recede towards the end of the week. There are no signs of a reversal yet as global cues will need to stabilise first.

A shorter timeframe may offer better clarity, so we decided to take a look at the Nifty daily chart. Options data clearly shows the higher levels are under pressure. Sustained selling at higher levels, with the Max Pain in Bank Nifty at 50,000 and Nifty at 23,150, suggests strong headwinds. An inability to close above these levels is slowly infusing more bearishness into the market.

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

• AARTIIND: Sell below ₹411, or on rallies to up to ₹420 , stop ₹427, target ₹375

After a phase of consolidation, the stock has been unable to move higher as it faces headwinds. The most recent Q3 numbers were not encouraging and there was a sharp selloff over the past three days amid negative market sentiment. With a long body candle highlighting a strong breakdown we can expect more bearishness. RSI below 40 indicates the stock could dip lower.

• CARTRADE: Buy above ₹1,575, stop ₹1,545, target ₹1,715

The overall trend remains muted, but a steady rebound from lower levels indicates bullishness in this counter is very much intact. The RSI has also seen a revival from the neutral zone. Look to initiate long.

• CONCOR: Sell CMP and on rallies up to ₹695, stop ₹705, target ₹610

Railway stocks have been unable to recover since the Union Budget and remain under a great deal of stress. The breach of the important value area region around 700 indicates that the downward momentum may spiral, so one could consider going short.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.