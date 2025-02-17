The weekly charts clearly indicate sustained selling pressure. Now the MA Bands have halted the rally, as in January, and the fall has once again resumed over the past few days. This is definitely something to take note of. The constant selling pressure has been triggered by weak global cues. As head into a curtailed expiry week, we could see selling pressure recede towards the end of the week. There are no signs of a reversal yet as global cues will need to stabilise first.