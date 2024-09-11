Stocks To Buy: Sun, Coal India, ITC, HUL among 10 inclusions to Buy list by Jefferies for September

  • Stocks to Buy: Coal India, ITC , HUL , Sun Pharma, Cholamandalam Finance ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company , Siemens , Jubilant FoodWorks, Zydus Lifescience and Indigo (InterGlobe Aviation) 10 inclusions by Jefferies to its Buy list of 28 Stocks s for September

Ujjval Jauhari
Published11 Sep 2024, 01:13 PM IST
Stocks to Buy: Coal India, ITC Ltd , Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd, Siemens India, Jubilant FoodWorks, Zydus Lifesciences and Indigo (InterGlobe Aviation) are 10 inclusions by Jefferies to its Buy list of 28 Stocks for September

Coal India ltd has replaced Hindalco Industries Ltd, Siemens Ltd has replaced Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Ltd has replaced Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Jubilant FoodWorks has replaced FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd (Nykaa), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has replaced Mankind Pharma

 

ITC Ltd, Indigo (InterGlobe Aviation), while are new additions there are new underperformers that also have been added to the list of 10 by Jefferies. New Underperform ideas by Jefferies are Petronet LNG Ltd that replaces Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, SRF Ltd, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, Tata Power, IEX (Indian Energy Exchange Ltd) and Whirlpool of India Ltd,

Top 28 Buy ideas of Jefferies

Axis Bank Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, State Bank of India Ltd, Sriram Finance Ltd, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd are Jefferies top 6 Buy Ideas in the Financial space

TVS Motor Company Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd are the 2 buy ideas of Jefferies in the Automobiles space.

Coal India is the top Buy idea by Jefferies in the Metals and Mining space

 

In Infra, Capital Goods & Logistics space LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD, Siemens (India) Ltd, NTPC Ltd and JSW Energy Ltd are the 4 Buy ideas by Jefferies.

In Energy & Chemicals Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and PI Industries Ltd are two top picks by Jefferies

in the Real Estate sector, Godrej Properties Ltd and Macrotech Developers Ltd (LODHA) are 2 top picks by Jefferies

Among Consumer companies, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) , ITC Ltd, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd are the 3 top picks by Jefferies

In Pharma & Healthcare Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Zydus Lifescience Ltd are 3 key picks

Cement manufacturer Ambuja Cements Ltd is amongst Jefferies key picks.

Midcaps - In the space Amber Enterprises, V-Guard Industries are 2 top picks

Telecom company Bharti Airtel and Travel & Hospitality company Interglobe Aviation: (INDIGO) are the other 2 Buy ideas among 28 companies.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

