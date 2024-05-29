Stocks to buy: Suzlon Energy, Inox Wind shares get a ‘buy’ call from Nuvama Equities; sees up to 30% upside
Stocks to buy: Suzlon Energy share price is up 10% in one month, while the stock has gained 20% year-to-date (YTD). Suzlon Energy shares have given multibagger returns of 324% in the past one year.
Suzlon Energy and Inox Wind, the turnkey EPC players, are likely to benefit from the increasing wind energy demand in India and brewing supply crunch.
