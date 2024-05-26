Stocks to buy: Tata Motors, L&T among 9 stocks that may give double-digit returns in the short term, say analysts
Stocks to buy: Analysts recommend nine stocks for short-term gains, including Tata Motors, Tata Consumer Products, and Larsen & Toubro. Potential double-digit returns are projected in the near term.
Stocks to buy: Despite concerns over valuation and election-related uncertainties, the Indian stock market achieved remarkable milestones last week. Benchmarks the Nifty 50 reached a new high of 23,026.40, and the Sensex set a fresh peak at 75,636.5 on Friday, May 24. This upward trend continued into the second consecutive week, with both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 gaining 2 per cent.
