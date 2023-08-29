Stocks to Buy: Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power among top bets in metal sector4 min read 29 Aug 2023, 12:26 PM IST
Indian steel companies are expected to add ~22 mt of capacities over next two years and drive volume growth. With improved supply conditions, coking coal prices are expected to moderate and drive EBITDA margin improvement for steel players.
The Indian economy is expected to grow at a much higher rate relative to the world and the government’s continued strong push to infrastructure capex is expected to boost domestic steel demand. India’s metal sector stands to benefit with the strong domestic economic growth and gradual global recovery.
