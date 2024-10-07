Stocks to buy: Tata Steel to Petronet LNG—SMC Global Securities lists four stocks to bet on this week amid volatility

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 settled lower for the sixth straight session, logging the longest losing streak in one year, i.e., since December 2023, dragged down by heavy selling in bellwether stocks as worries over corporate earnings and the escalation of the Israel-Iran war weighed on investor sentiment amid the outflow of foreign funds.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 638.45 points or 0.78 per cent to settle at 81,050. During the day, it plummeted 962.39 points or 1.17 per cent to 80,726.06. The NSE Nifty slumped 218.85 points or 0.87 per cent to end at 24,795.75. The volatility index rose to 15.08, a one-month high on Monday.

The Nifty and Sensex have lost about 5.6 per cent and 5.2 per cent, respectively, since hitting record high levels on September 27, with volatility rising steadily, due to concerns over the escalation of geopolitical tensions and as foreign investors withdrew funds, likely to invest in China.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE dropped to nearly ₹452 lakh crore from nearly ₹461 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors lose nearly ₹9 lakh crore in a single session. Investors have lost nearly ₹25 lakh crore in the last six sessions.

The pullback was exacerbated by some disappointing corporate financial updates that kindled worries ahead of the upcoming season. The broader, more domestically focused small- and mid-caps slid 2.75 per cent and two per cent, respectively.

In the current market scenario, domestic brokerage firm SMC Global Securities has released its top four stock picks for this week. The brokerage has selected the following stocks based on technical and fundamental parameters. According to the brokerage, the stocks have robust fundamentals and are well-placed to yield good returns for investors in the next one year.