Stocks to buy: The Indian stock market selloff continued for the seventh session, with Sensex and Nifty 50 dropping over half a per cent. Experts suggest a cautious approach to stock selection, recommending nine stocks with potential gains of 7-18% in the coming weeks.

Stocks to buy: The selloff in the Indian stock market continued for the seventh consecutive session on Monday, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 falling over half a per cent each in intraday trade. The domestic market has been declining primarily due to sustained foreign capital outflows, weak Q2 earnings from India Inc., a stronger US dollar, and rising bond yields following the US election outcome that has set the stage for Donald Trump's return as US President. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Even though Nifty has corrected 10.4% from the peak, there are no signs of a sustained recovery in the market. Relentless FII selling, earnings downgrades for the majority of stocks for FY25, and the consequences of the Trump trade weigh on the market," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Experts believe the market lacks fresh triggers at this juncture. They suggest a cautious approach to stock selection. Based on recommendations by two experts, here are nine stocks that may rise 7-18 per cent in the next three to four weeks. Take a look: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Titan Company | Previous close: ₹ 3,183.70 | Buying range: ₹ 3,100-3,200 | Target price: ₹ 3,500 | Stop loss: ₹ 2,975 | Upside potential: 10% Titan has been trading in a range of ₹3,050-3,870 over the past year and is currently near ₹3,180 after hitting a low of ₹3,106 on November 8, 2024.

The stock has consistently held the ₹ 3,100 support level, showing resilience. A bullish engulfing candlestick pattern and an impulsive RSI structure on the daily chart indicate a potential reversal.

"A buying opportunity is suggested in the ₹3,100-3,200 range, with a target of ₹3,500 and a stop-loss at ₹2,975 on a daily closing basis," Patel said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Havells India | Previous close: ₹ 1,618.85 | Buying range: ₹ 1,590-1,610 | Target price: ₹ 1,760 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,520 | Upside potential: 9% Havells has corrected 25 per cent in the past month, dropping 516 points from its peak of ₹2,106.

It formed a double-bottom pattern near the ₹1,600-1,580 zone, aligning with the 0.50-0.618 per cent Fibonacci retracement levels of its previous uptrend.

Bullish divergence on the daily chart further supports a potential reversal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"A buying opportunity is identified in the ₹1,590-1,610 range, with a target of ₹1,760 and a stop-loss at ₹1,520 on a daily closing basis," said Patel.

CIE Automotive India | Previous close: ₹ 471.70 | Buying range: ₹ 460-470 | Target price: ₹ 518 | Stop loss: ₹ 438 | Upside potential: 10% CIE Automotive India has declined 26 per cent over the past 3-4 months, dropping 164 points from its peak of 622.

It formed a Bullish Crab pattern near the ₹460-470 zone, aligning with the 0.707-0.618 per cent Fibonacci retracement levels of the previous uptrend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bullish divergence on the daily chart indicates a potential reversal.

"A buying opportunity is suggested in the ₹460-470 range, with a target of ₹518 and a stop loss at ₹438 on a daily closing basis," Patel said.

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research and Advisory at Master Capital Services Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) | Previous close: ₹ 4,145.90 | Buying price: ₹ 4,140 | Target price: ₹ 4,445 | Stop loss: ₹ 3,913 | Upside potential: 7% TCS shows a promising bullish setup on the weekly chart. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The stock recently found support near its long-term trendline, aligning with the 100-week EMA (exponential moving average) around ₹3,900, which has historically provided stability during pullbacks.

The recent bounce from this level with a steady increase in volume suggests renewed buying interest.

"A break above ₹4,240 could further strengthen the bullish sentiment, potentially paving the way for a rally toward previous highs. Maintaining above-the-trendline and EMA support should bolster confidence among buyers in the stock’s upward momentum," said Upadhyay. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

L&T Technology Services | Previous close: ₹ 5,170 | Buying range: ₹ 5,150-5,100 | Target price: ₹ 5,450, ₹ 5,850 | Stop loss: ₹ 4,850 | Upside potential: 13% L&T Technology Services (LTTS) appears to be in a strong uptrend on the weekly chart, maintaining a steady rise above its long-term trendline and 100-week EMA, which currently sits around ₹4,700.

The stock has recently bounced from the trendline, suggesting a solid support zone around ₹4,700. A breakout above ₹5,450 would likely trigger a rally towards previous highs near ₹5,850.

"The overall trend and rising volume lend confidence to the bullish momentum, indicating that LTTS could continue its upward trajectory if it sustains above key support levels," said Upadhyay. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Praj Industries | Previous close: ₹ 689.70 | Buying price: ₹ 689 | Target price: ₹ 752 | Stop loss: ₹ 641 | Upside potential: 9% Praj Industries is displaying a positive technical setup on the weekly chart. After a strong rally, it is currently undergoing a healthy pullback, finding support near the 50-week EMA of around ₹641, which has acted as a dynamic support level in previous corrections.

The stock has a strong support base at the ₹650 level, aligning with previous consolidation zones, suggesting accumulation interest at this price range. Volume patterns indicate steady buying interest on dips, hinting at a potential reversal.

"A sustained bullish move is likely to take place from the present juncture, potentially driving the stock towards its recent highs," Upadhyay said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mandar Bhojane, Equity Research Analyst, Choice Broking Shilpa Medicare | Previous close: ₹ 873.25 | Buying price: ₹ 873.25 | Target price: ₹ 1,000 | Stop loss: ₹ 810 | Upside potential: 15% Shilpa Medicare has formed a bullish pennant on the daily chart. This consolidation phase and a significant increase in trading volume indicate potential bullish momentum.

"A close above ₹890 could open the path for short-term targets of ₹960 and ₹1,000. On the downside, immediate support lies at ₹830, which provides a buying opportunity on any dips. For effective risk management, setting a stop-loss at ₹810 is advisable to protect against any unexpected market reversals," said Bhojane.

Apollo Tyres | Previous close: ₹ 475.30 | Buying price: ₹ 475.3 | Target price: ₹ 540 | Stop loss: ₹ 445 | Upside potential: 14% Apollo Tyres has shown a robust bullish reversal from a key support level, forming a bullish engulfing pattern on the daily chart. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is further supported by an increase in trading volume, indicating potential upward movement.

"A close above ₹480 could set the stage for a short-term target of ₹540. On the downside, immediate support is at ₹460, offering a buying opportunity on dips. A stop-loss at ₹445 is recommended to manage risk and protect against unexpected market reversals effectively," Bhojane said.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services | Previous close: ₹ 423.80 | Buying price: ₹ 423.8 | Target price: ₹ 490, ₹ 500 | Stop loss: ₹ 392 | Upside potential: 18% ZAGGLE is currently trading at ₹423.8 and has formed a descending triangle pattern, consolidating within a range of ₹410- ₹440 on the daily chart. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This consolidation is accompanied by increased trading volume, suggesting a potential breakout.

"A close above ₹440 could trigger short-term targets of ₹490 and ₹500. On the downside, immediate support is at ₹410, providing a buying opportunity on dips. To manage risk effectively, a stop-loss at ₹392 is recommended, protecting against any unexpected market reversals," said Bhojane.

Read all market-related news here {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}