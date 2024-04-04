Stocks to buy: Tech Mahindra, Coforge, Birlasoft among top IT stock picks by Nomura ahead of Q4 results
Stocks to buy: Nomura's top picks in IT sector include Tech Mahindra among largecaps, and Coforge, Birlasoft and eClerx Services among midcaps.
The Indian IT services companies are expected to see muted revenue growth with a slight improvement in operating margins during the fourth quarter of FY24. In the absence of a firm recovery in discretionary demand, growth recovery in Q4FY24 and FY25 is estimated to be led primarily by cost-takeout projects.
