Stocks to buy: Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, L&T among 9 stocks that may rise 6-15% in the next 3-4 weeks, say analysts
Stocks to buy: Experts suggest buying Tech Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors, and Larsen & Toubro, along with other five stocks, for potential gains.
Stocks to buy: Nifty 50, the benchmark index of the Indian stock market, rose over 3 per cent last week as hopes of political stability and policy continuity after the Lok Sabha election prevailed. Moreover, the RBI's upward revision of the growth forecast for FY25 and subtle signals that the central bank may consider changing its policy stance in the next policy meeting in August also boosted market sentiment.
