Stocks to buy this month: Axis Securities recommends 17 top picks
- Axis Securities has maintained its December 2023 Nifty target at 20,400
Maintaining its December 2023 Nifty target at 20,400 by valuing it at 20x on December 2024 earnings, Axis Securities said that the current level of India VIX is below its long-term average, indicating the market currently being in a neutral zone (neither panic nor exuberance).
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×