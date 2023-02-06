Stocks to buy this month: Axis Securities recommends 17 top picks

“While the medium to long-term outlook for the overall market remains positive, we may see volatility in the short run with the market responding in either direction. Keeping this in view, the current setup is a ‘Buy on Dips’ market," the note stated. It believes the worst of the FIIs outflow is now behind us as the strong earnings growth and economic recovery will play out in 2023 and for the next 6-9 months, the market may continue to be influenced by the evolving macroeconomic data points.