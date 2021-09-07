NOCIL Limited, part of the Arvind Mafatlal Group, is the largest rubber chemicals company in India. The company has manufacturing units in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra and Dahej, Gujarat. It portfolio includes accelerators, anti-oxidants, pre/post vulcanization products. The products manufactured are used by the tyre industry and other rubber processing industries.

The specialty chemical stock is Axis Securities' top stock pick for the week, given the strong earnings potential, with target price at ₹315 per share. Though the ideal investment horizon for such ideas remain 6-9 months, Axis Securities said its picks may provide some profit-making opportunities even to short-term investors.

The brokerage expects NOCIL to register revenues/earnings CAGR of 41%/72% resp. over FY21-24E driven by uptick in demand in domestic and global market due to buoyant replacement and OEM led demand and improving realizations trend as witnessed globally.

The company has expanded its capacity in the recent times to 110,000 tonnes which is expected to add at least 10% volumes every year in the medium term and continues to ramp-up capacity utilization of the current capacity. The company has guided for capacity utilizations to reach 80%-85% by FY2021 end and reach full capacity by September 2023, Axis Securities said in a note.

“The demand from the OEM segment has seen a could slowdown due to chip shortages, however the replacement demand could help offset the loss from OEM segment. This in-turn could benefit demand for rubber accelerators as demand for tyre increases thus benefitting players like NOCIL Ltd," it said.

The brokerage further added that China Sunsine, a global leader in rubber chemicals saw a 22% volume growth and 38% rise in the ASP in H1FY21 and provided a positive growth outlook going forward “which bodes well for NOCIL which as also experienced volume growth coupled with increase in ASP over the past few quarters."

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

