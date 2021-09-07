This specialty chemical stock is Axis Securities' top pick for the week

The company has expanded its capacity in the recent times to 110,000 tonnes which is expected to add at least 10% volumes every year in the medium term and continues to ramp-up capacity utilization of the current capacity. The company has guided for capacity utilizations to reach 80%-85% by FY2021 end and reach full capacity by September 2023, Axis Securities said in a note.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}