Stocks to buy this week: Anuj Gupta suggests these five shares to buy

Stocks to buy this week: Anuj Gupta suggests these five shares to buy2 min read 23 Jul 2023, 10:37 PM IST
Nifty and Sensex reached new highs, but IT sector disappointed due to Infosys' results. Market in overbought zone, but Nifty may test 20000. Buy RENUKA SUGAR, PNB, Ashok Leyland, Grasim, and NTPC.
In the previous week, the Nifty came close to testing the 20000 level, reaching a high of 19991. It closed with a positive gain of 0.92% at 19745, while the Sensex reached a new high of 67619 and closed higher by 0.94% at 66684. Similarly, the Banknifty also achieved a new high of 46369 and closed at 46075 levels. Despite the overall positive trend in the equity market, the IT sector disappointed due to Infosys' below-expected results, which exerted pressure on the markets. Additionally, reliance's results fell below expectations, with a net profit decline of 10.8%.
